Two caught smuggling kilos of cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy from Sicily

A Montenegrin man and a Serbian woman both aged 27 years old were caught smuggling cannabis, cocaine and ecstasy with an estimated street value of €650,000 in the night between Sunday and Monday.

The police said the two arrived to Malta in a Volkswagen car on the catamaran, and were stopped after raising suspicion.

The car was taken to the police garage, and further investigations revealed hidden compartments in the car. Inside the hidden compartments, 15kg of suspected cannabis, cocaine and pink pills suspected of being ecstasy were found.

Customs officials assisted the police in their investigations.

Duty magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry, and the two are being held at the Floriana lockup.

Police investigations are ongoing.