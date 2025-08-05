Two remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to smuggling drugs from Sicily

Two 27-year-olds have been charged with smuggling cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy pills from Sicily into Malta.

Osmajic Branko, a man from Montenegro and Nikolina Vranic, a woman from Serbia were arraigned on Tuesday morning, and pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

Police intercepted the pair as they disembarked from a catamaran arriving from Sicily and uncovered the stash during an inspection of a vehicle they were driving.

A court heard on Tuesday that 21kg of cannabis grass, 3kg of cocaine and 750 ecstasy pills were found inside hidden compartments in the car. The narcotics have an estimated street value of €650,000.

A court was told the pair have no fixed address in Malta, with the woman having a seasonal job in agriculture, and the man unemployed.

Bail was not requested by the accused’s lawyers.

However, defence lawyer Roberto Montalto told the court that the woman is a new mother, and is currently breastfeeding and wishes to continue doing so.

The court recommended notifying Child Correctional Services to make arrangements to allow Vranic to pursue breastfeeding while in prison.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided.

Attorney General lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri and Inspector John Leigh Howard prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared for the woman. Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young appeared for the man.