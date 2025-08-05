Pasqualino Cefai in custody again after insulting magistrate and his family

Pascqualino Cefai, a well-known repeat offender, has had his bail revoked after verbally attacking Magistrate Joe Mifsud, his brother Mario Mifsud, and their elderly mother.

The convict was brought before a Gozo court on Friday, following a disruptive incident that occurred the previous day during a separate court hearing.

The incident unfolded during proceedings relating to a traffic collision, where Cefai stood as the accused and lawyer Mario Mifsud, brother to Magistrate Joe Mifsud, represented the victim. During submissions, Cefai made serious allegations against the magistrate.

He also accused Magistrate Joe Mifsud of smuggling a bottle of whiskey into Corradino Correctional Facility and consuming it with him. Police officers present in the courtroom attempted to de-escalate the situation but Cefai’s behavior forced them to remove him from the courtroom.

Shortly after, Cefai requested to return and apologised for his earlier conduct. However, he shortly resumed his verbal outburst, loudly repeating the claim that Magistrate Mifsud had brought alcohol into prison.

Cefai then hurled personal insults at lawyer Mario Mifsud and called him a “cuckold”. He further made a vile remark about their 86-year-old mother as he alleged that she “prostitutes herself in Gżira”.

The following day, Cefai was formally charged and he pleaded not guilty to insulting and threatening Magistrate Joe Mifsud, threatening and defaming lawyer Mario Mifsud and their mother, disturbing public order, and violating bail conditions imposed in January 2023. Despite these charges, the court initially granted him bail.

On Monday, the case returned before the Criminal Court after the Attorney General filed an appeal against the decision to grant Cefai bail.

The prosecution argued that Cefai had already breached two other bail conditions and was highly likely to disregard any court-imposed restrictions. AG lawyer Daniel Vancell insisted the conditions set on Friday were inadequate, pointing out that Cefai had issued threats and insults against a magistrate, a lawyer, and their elderly mother. Given his extensive criminal history, the prosecution maintained that Cefai was unreliable and untrustworthy.

Lawyer Lennox Vella, appearing for Magistrate Joe Mifsud, reinforced this argument. He cited a previous incident where Cefai had stabbed another man inside a courtroom. Vella described Cefai as someone who “does not know what a court order is”. The lawyer highlighted the fact that even after being escorted out and allowed back into the courtroom, his disruptive behaviour did not cease but only got worse.

In response, lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace, appearing for Cefai, argued that the entire situation stemmed from a simple traffic collision case that spiraled out of control. He questioned why Magistrate Joe Mifsud became involved in the accusations and maintained that the incident should be viewed in its entirety.

Micallef Stafrace also suggested that most of the witnesses were members of the judiciary, court staff, or police inspectors, people unlikely to be influenced by Cefai.

In light of the submissions, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera ruled in favor of the Attorney General and revoked Cefai’s bail. The court concluded that the Court of Magistrates had exercised poor judgment when it granted bail and failed to account for Cefai’s extensive criminal history, which includes numerous convictions, fines, suspended sentences, and prison terms.

The court annulled the previous decision and ordered Cefai’s immediate rearrest.

Cefai has a long criminal history before the courts.

He was convicted of a courtroom stabbing in 2014 and landed seven years in prison. In 2016, he was jailed for a further 28 months after threatening the then-Magistrate Miriam Hayman and attacking two police officers two years prior. Just months later, he was handed yet another three month effective prison sentence after being found guilty of violent assault.