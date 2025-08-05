Company director handed suspended sentence and hefty fine over illegal immigration

A Maltese company director has admitted to facilitating illegal immigration into Malta and providing false documentation was handed a suspended sentence and a fine exceeding €23,000.

A 46-year-old man from Attard has been sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for three years, and fined €23,300 after pleading guilty to his involvement in an illegal immigration operation.

Both the accused and the company involved were subject to a publication ban imposed by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

He was arraigned before the court on Monday, where he admitted to helping individuals enter Malta illegally, as well as making false declarations in official documents.

The charges relate to activities between 1 January 2022 and 1 April 2025. Prosecutors accused the man of orchestrating and assisting efforts to bring people into Malta in violation of immigration laws, including providing false information to public authorities and harbouring individuals unlawfully residing in Malta.

The accused was also charged with conspiring with others to enable the entry or exit of persons from Malta unlawfully, with the court noting that more than three individuals were involved in the scheme.

All parties reached an agreement, which, apart from penalising the accused, also ensures that investigations may continue into the broader network possibly involved.

No request was made to validate the arrest, and the court proceeded directly to sentencing, giving the accused 13 months in prison, suspended for three years, and a fine of €23,300

The prosecution was led by Inspector Karl Roberts on behalf of the Police Commissioner. Lawyers Joe Giglio, Mattea Giglio, and Noel Bianco appeared in defence of the accused.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.