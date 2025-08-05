Man told his boss he will buy him gold from Guinea but went to Italy and kept €7,300 for himself

John Ifeanyi, a 46-year-old Nigerian national, was handed a suspended sentence after he admitted to defrauding a Gozitan businessman of €7,300.

The case began last June after the victim, Clint Grech, filed a police report following realisation that he had been tricked by Ifeanyi.

The convicted man told the victim that he would purchase gold for him from Guinea. Ifeanyi had been previously working for Grech and laid tiles for him.

Grech told the police that Ifeanyi initally offered to purchase for him 10 kgs of gold from Guinea for the amount of €16,000.

The victim agreed to purchase only three kgs for the price of €7,300: €5,900 for the gold itself and €1,400 for the airfare.

After receiving the money, Ifeanyi began sending messages and videos to Grech, claiming that he was in Guinea. However, it was later revealed that this was untrue and the Nigerian did not travel to bring the gold to Grech.

A Trenitalia train ticket and a fake gold authentication certificate uncovered that he was actually in Italy.

Ifeanyi immediately admitted to the charges in court and offered to return the money to Grech.

The court took into consideration his early guilty plea, cooperation with the police, clean criminal record, and his willingness to reimburse the victim.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and was ordered to repay the €7,300 within six months.

The court warned him about the consequences should he fail to pay or commit another offence during this period.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Keith Xerri. Magistrate Jean-Paul Grech presided.