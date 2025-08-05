Man denies child sex abuse charges involving minor on boat

A man has pleaded not guilty to a series of serious sexual offences involving a minor, including abuse that allegedly took place on a boat in Marsaxlokk.

Andre Massa is accused of sexually corrupting a 13-year-old girl, engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct without consent, and harassing the victim, all allegedly taking place repeatedly in recent days.

The alleged incidents occurred on a private boat, which the defence claimed does not belong to the accused. The court has ordered photographs of the vessel to be submitted before the next hearing, given the closed and confined nature of the space where the offences reportedly occurred.

The defence also requested copies of all statements made by the minor, and called for a ban on the publication of both the accused's and the victim’s names, citing family connections that could lead to the minor being identified.

While the court issued a protection order in favour of the victim, the request to withhold the accused’s name was denied.

Bail was also requested on the grounds that, since the victim's statement is already on record, there would be no risk of witness tampering, and noted that Massa had cooperated fully with police during questioning.

However, the prosecution objected to the bail request, arguing that the victim still needs to testify formally and that her police statement was just a preliminary report. They stressed the seriousness of the charges and the prior connection between the accused and the victim.

Ultimately, the court denied bail but ordered that the victim testify at the next sitting.

The court also heard that Massa is not a first-time offender and has previously been convicted of criminal offences, which bring about charges including recidivism.

The case continues.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused. AG lawyer Miriayah Borg and inspectors Ryan Vella and Wayne Bonello prosecuted.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case.

Correction: A previous version of this article erroneously stated that the man was a former police inspector