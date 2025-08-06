Two men hospitalised with serious injuries after two separate arguments

Two men were taken to hospital on Tuesday night after being injured in two separate arguments in Gozo, police said.

The first incident took place at around 9:45pm near a shop in St Francis Square, Victoria. A 44-year-old man, who lives in Victoria, was found at the scene with head injuries.

A medical team was called, and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

Shortly after, while police were still on site conducting investigations, they were informed of a second argument that had broken out near Mġarr harbour.

Emergency services were assisting another man, believed to be part of the same group involved in the earlier fight. He was also taken to hospital.

Both men were later certified with serious injuries.

The Police are conducting investigations concerning this case and are speaking to several people involved.