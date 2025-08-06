Man fined and handed suspended sentence for driving stolen Lexus

A man was fined over €2,300 and handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to driving a stolen Lexus without a licence or insurance in Ħamrun.

Maruan Alsudi Matar, 22, from Syria, was arraigned before the court on Tuesday after being arrested the day before while driving a stolen Lexus in Ħamrun.

The police stopped Matar behind the wheel of the car, which was found to belong to another man. He was not in possession of a valid driver’s licence, and the car was uninsured.

Inspector Ian Vella told the court that Matar, a Syrian national holding a Bulgarian passport and without a fixed address in Malta, had made unauthorised use of the vehicle.

Matar pleaded guilty to all charges and reconfirmed his plea in court. Defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young argued that the accused did not fully understand the situation and requested that any fine be paid in instalments.

Vella pointed out that Matar is in Malta illegally, a fact he urged the court to take into account.

The court sentenced Matar to three months' imprisonment, suspended for one year. The court also fined him €2,329.37, and disqualified him from holding a driving licence for one year.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted and defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit young represented the accused. Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the case.