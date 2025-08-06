Suspended sentence for man who threatened and harassed Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech

A manwas sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for four years, after admitting that he threatened, harassed and reviled Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on social media.

Winston Joseph Gera, a 52-year-old man from St Julian’s, was also fined €750 and is subject to a restraining order for three years in favour of Magistrate Frendo Dimech.

The court also confiscated €2,000 after Gera breached the conditions of his bail, which involved a €5,000 deposit

Inspector Keith Xerri had received screenshots of various insulting comments Gera had wrote on Facebook addressing the magistrate. The screenshots showed comments written between 2023 and 2025 and the evidence was presented in court.

The man pleaded guilty and issued a formal apology to Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, expressing deep regret for his behaviour.

The defence explained that Gera had gone through difficult circumstances after the magistrate sentenced him and his partner to seven years in prison after they were found guilty of human trafficking for prostitution, and their properties were confiscated by the State.

That sentence was later overturned on a technicality by the Criminal Court of Appeal in June of the previous year. The defence argued that although his actions were not justified, they should be considered in the context of the suffering they experienced.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia warned the accused not to follow Magistrate Frendo Dimech and that when he is at court, he must not approach her courtroom at all costs. The man will remain under arrest until he pays the €2,000 that is due from the bail deposit he had previously made.

The accused was represented by lawyers Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Marion Camilleri. Inspector Keith Xerri led the prosecution.