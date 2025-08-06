Man jailed for eight months after breaching bail conditions

A 28-year-old man was jailed for breaching bail conditions after he spent a week failing to sign at a police station as required.

A man from Birżebbuġa was sentenced to eight months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to breaching the conditions of his bail in a previous case in which he is accused of harassing his grandmother for drug money.

Prosecuting Inspector Omar Zammit told the court that between 28 July and 4 August, the accused failed to sign his bail book at the police station, as ordered by the court. He was later arrested in Ħal Qormi.

The accused pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young argued that the accused’s drug addiction remains his most serious issue. She noted that he is currently seeking help and has the support of his mother.

The prosecution, while insisting that a custodial sentence was now warranted, acknowledged that the accused should receive assistance and requested a treatment order to be issued so that he may continue rehabilitation while serving time.

The court ordered the revocation of bail, handed an eight-month prison sentence, and confiscated €500 from his personal guarantee. A treatment order was also issued to ensure he receives the necessary support in prison.

The case concerning the earlier charges relating to his grandmother is still ongoing.

Defence lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young represented the accused, whilst inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the case