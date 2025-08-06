Man pleads not guilty to bail conditions and protection order breaches

A man from Mosta has been charged with breaching previously imposed bail conditions and a protection order.

Inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the arrest came about following a report made by the accused’s wife. The woman felt obliged to file a complaint against her husband after he unexpectedly appeared in court, during a separate sitting of hers which did not involve him. The sitting mentioned was a separate family court case with the parties being the wife and the accused’s mother, with the latter being the parte civile.

Berry was not summoned to court but he was there to accompany his mother who was testifying in the proceedings against her daughter-in-law. The hearing was scheduled for Monday but the sitting was abruptly halted after the woman panicked upon seeing him there and immediately informed the police. The sitting resumed on Tuesday.

The accused, Luke Sant Berry, 34, was already out on bail in connection with another case, involving an altercation with the woman. His showing up to court with his mother appeared to have amounted to a breach of bail conditions and a breach of a protection order issued in this case.

The court was informed that the parties were undergoing separation proceedings and noted that it was “messy.”

Inspector Zammit stated that the accused fully cooperated with the police during the investigation.

Berry pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella requested bail, and both the prosecution and the parte civile’s lawyers did not object, provided that strict protective conditions in favour of the wife were imposed.

It was stated in court that the accused is employed full-time, and has no history of addiction or criminal activity, but simply appeared in court over a family issue. Without prejudice to his civil rights, the accused agreed to reside with his mother at her home in Bidnija.

Bail was granted against a €1,000 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. The accused was also ordered to sign the bail book three times a week between 9:00am and 9:00pm.

The sitting was presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo.

Defence lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for the accused, while lawyer Charles Mercieca represented the parte civile.