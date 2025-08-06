Man admits to charges 'just to be rid' of his ex, before changing his plea

A man initially pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order “just to be rid” of his ex, before taking it back following legal advice in court.

A man who had been arrested for breaching a restraining order told the court on Tuesday that he would rather go to prison than continue dealing with his former partner, before reversing his guilty plea after a court intervention.

Hagen Azzopardi, who was said to be in an on-and-off relationship with the woman in question, was arrested on 4 August while signing his bail book in Sliema. A restraining order in her favour had been issued in May.

Upon arraignment, the man refused assistance from legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace, telling the court he did not want a lawyer. Despite being warned that his guilty plea could result in imprisonment, he insisted on pleading guilty, saying, “Better I go to prison, at least I’ll be free from her”

He added, “I have no other choice… maybe while I’m inside, she’ll forget me forever”. His words were desperate and emotionally charged.

However, after a brief break during which lawyer Arthur Azzopardi intervened and spoke with the accused outside the courtroom, the man returned and requested to withdraw his guilty plea. The court, noting that it was not fair for someone to plead guilty simply because they were tired or emotionally overwhelmed, accepted the retraction.

He then pleaded not guilty to the charges related to breaching the restraining order.

The defence requested bail, arguing that although the accused had two pending cases, including one ongoing for five years, he had never breached bail conditions. They insisted that the case must be seen in context, noting that both parties had continued exchanging messages and insults despite the order.

The court heard that the woman even asked Azzopardi to go on holiday with her, even buying him a ticket.

The prosecution objected to bail, citing the nature of the case and the risk of witness tampering, given the continued contact between the accused and the alleged victim.

The court ultimately denied bail and ordered that the alleged victim testify in the next sitting.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted with defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi intervening and assisting the accused. Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the case.