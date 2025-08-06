Accused denied bail after punching wife in the eye

A 36-year-old man was denied bail after allegedly punching his wife in the eye during an argument.

He is facing charges of causing his wife to fear violence, threatening her, and for inflicting slight bodily harm.

The victim reported the incident to the Domestic Violence Unit and explained that the couple had argued the previous day. The dispute began in the afternoon and escalated into the night, ending with the man punching her in the eye. A medical certificate presented in court confirmed that the woman sustained a black eye.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges. A request was made for a ban on the publication of the names since the accused’s surname is uncommon and easily identifiable. The court upheld this request in protection of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom is just 25 days old.

Bail was requested. The prosecution objected due to the serious accusations. “The victim still needs to testify and a risk assessment resulted as high. The woman is also currently residing in a shelter”, Inspector Omar Zammit said.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi argued that the accused would reside at a fixed address in Għajnsielem and had no objection to his wife returning to the family home in Marsa. He added that the accused is currently working on a hotel project in Gozo with his brother.

Azzopardi admitted that the woman is a victim but insisted that his client was fully cooperative, answering all questions during interrogation and not exercising his right to silence. The lawyer also argued that the risk assessment was “automatically high” due his client being a man and also because of his Syrian nationality.

This claim was strongly refuted by Inspector Zammit, who said that the test is not discriminatory and nationality is not a factor in the determination of the outcome.

In a final attempt to secure bail, Azzopardi offered to act as a third-party guarantor, stating: “I have never done this before in my 20 years of practice, but this shows the trust I have in this man, whom I have known for so long.”

Despite these submissions, Magistrate Noel Bartolo denied bail.

Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the accused while Inspector Omar Zammit led the prosecution. Magistrate Noel Bartolo presided over the court.