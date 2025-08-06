Jason Azzopardi seeks constitutional redress after losing Carmelo Abela libel case

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has filed a constitutional application challenging a libel judgment he lost against MP Carmelo Abela.

In 2024 Azzopardi was found guilty of defaming Abela by linking him to a failed 2010 bank robbery.

This was confirmed last June, when Azzopardi lost an appeal on the judgement, as the court had stated that there were a lack of sufficient facts to back Azzopardi’s statement.

The two men’s dispute relates to a post published on Facebook in 2021, where Azzopardi linked Abela to the 2010 failed robbery at the HSBC branch in Qormi. At the time, Abela held office at the same bank.

In his constitutional application, Azzopardi claims that the courts ignored crucial facts that emerged during the proceedings. He highlights that individuals accused of complicity in the heist had explicitly accused Carmelo Abela of involvement, with some even confirming these statements under oath.

Azzopardi also notes that Abela did not take any legal action against these accusers, and that his request to call these accomplices as witnesses in the libel case was opposed by Abela and rejected by the court.

The application stresses that the police had established the heist perpetrators had an accomplice inside the bank who showed them how to navigate the corridors to reach the bank vault quickly and provided electronic keys to open five security doors.

Azzopardi claims that Abela, although still appearing in HSBC employee records, never returned to work for the bank after concluding his term as minister in 2022, and it is rumored that the bank does not wish for his return.

Azzopardi argues that the challenged comments were made in a political context between two MPS and concerned a matter of public interest.

The constitutional application contends that punishing political expression on a matter of public interest, especially when the issue generated public discussion and involved alleged criminal acts by a public official, is not necessary in a democratic society.

Azzopardi is seeking damages and reimbursement for all expenses incurred after the Court of Appeal's judgment, including the €7,000 in damages and legal costs he was ordered to pay.