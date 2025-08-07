Two motorcyclists, eight-year-old boy hospitalised in separate traffic accidents
Three people were hospitalised on Wednesday after getting injured in two separate traffic accidents.
The first accident, which happened at around 11:30am in Triq is-Salina, Naxxar, saw a collision between a Nooma Bravo GLE motorcycle and a Hyundai I10.
The motorcycle was driven by a 48-year-old Bulgarian man residing in St Paul’s Bay, and the car was driven by a 60-year-old Spanish man.
In the second accident, which happened at around 12:30pm in Triq Bormla, Zabbar, a Fiat Scudo van was involved in a collision with a Honda NSS motorcycle. The van was driven by a 23-year-old man from Kirkop and the motorcycle was driven by a 45-year-old man from Zabbar. An eight-year-old boy was riding pillion on the motorcycle.
The motorcyclists and the boy were all hospitalised and were later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.