A lavish life on public funds: PN councillor charged with €2.3 million MCAST fraud

A senior MCAST employee and PN local councillor is denied bail after being charged with fraud and misappropriation of over €2.3 million in public funds.

Siggiewi local councillor Francine Farrugia, who served as a manager within the salaries department at the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST), was arraigned in court on Wednesday, facing multiple charges including fraud, money laundering, misappropriation, and computer misuse.

The case stemmed from internal investigations launched in June this year after discrepancies were flagged in the institution’s payroll system.

According to police testimony, Farrugia exploited her access to MCAST’s internal salary system to issue illegal double payments to herself over a two-year period between 2023 and 2025. In total, €2,337,258.80 was allegedly transferred fraudulently.

Financial Crime Investigations Unit officers revealed in court that Farrugia transferred more than €1.9 million of these funds directly into her personal Revolut account. Other transfers, including one of €200,000, were made to a notary.

She was arrested at her MCAST office on Tuesday. During the search of her residence, officers discovered large quantities of luxury goods, including designer handbags, shoes, clothing, and other high-end fashion items. Court testimony also indicated that she had spent over €113,000 at Harrods. Property contracts and vehicle purchases were also flagged, allegedly made during the same period.

While Farrugia cooperated with police logistically, she opted not to answer questions during her interrogation. In court, she appeared visibly nervous and uneasy, at times requesting to sit down.

The prosecution, led by police inspectors and assisted by lawyers from the Attorney General’s office, requested a freezing order on Farrugia’s bank accounts and assets, which the court upheld due to the risk of dissipation of funds. Defence lawyers objected, arguing that she was under psychiatric care and requested a publication ban on her identity.

However, Magistrate Nadine Lia noted that her name and personal details had already been published in the media, rendering the request moot.

Lawyer Thea Licari, appearing on behalf of MCAST, also requested a publication ban in relation to the institution. The court clarified that while it respects such concerns, it cannot dictate how the media reports on ongoing judicial proceedings.

The prosecution strongly objected to the request for bail, citing the risk of witness tampering, particularly with MCAST employees who are yet to testify, and the fact that police still need to search other properties tied to the accused. The court agreed, denying bail and ordering those remaining investigative procedures, including property searches and asset tracing, be carried out without delay.

A psychiatric assessment has also been ordered to determine whether Farrugia should be held at Mount Carmel Hospital or the Forensic Unit.

The case continues, with the CFO of MCAST expected to testify at the next sitting.

Farrugia was represented by defence lawyers Peter Fenech and Amy Zahra. Prosecution was led by AG lawyers Alessia Schembri and Michael Muscat, with Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case.

Education minister angered over Farrugia actions

Reacting to reports, Education Minister Clifton Grima voiced his anger at the details of the case.

“I wish to express both my anger and disappointment at these facts, which are now public,” he said on Facebook.

Grima said measures have already been, and the college's work must continue for the benefit of the educational community.

“Regardless of the identity of the individual concerned, or any other public roles they currently or previously held, MCAST will continue its work in the interest of its students, while ensuring that it upholds the principles of good governance, accountability and transparency,” he said.