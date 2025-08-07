Rabat murders: Magistrate recuses herself from case

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia has recused herself from hearing the compilation of evidence on the murder of double murder of Dennis Mifsud and Anthony Agius.

Carmelo Ciantar, known as ‘Id-Durga’, appeared in court on Thursday charged with the double murder of Dennis Mifsud and Anthony Agius. He has also been charged with arson as well as the irregular possession of a firearm.

But the case was halted abruptly after Sant Lia announced she would be recusing herself due to a conflict of interest as defence lawyer Franco Debono who is representing Ciantar, is also representing her in separate legal proceedings.

A new magistrate will be assigned, and the case will continue.

Ciantar was last week charged with murdering the pair and appeared in court wearing a face mask having tested positive to COVID-19.

Inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra informed the Court that the two victims were found lifeless in a field. Dennis Mifsud was found with a gunshot wound to the head, whereas Anthony Agius was found with various wounds in his torso and neck. Agius was found covered, with his dog by his side.

It also emerged that Ciantar called Agius’ daughter to tell her that he had killed her father.

Officers began searching for Ciantar and called him on more than one occasion. Ciantar told police that “I am not going to prison, you will not find me alive”.

When called again, he told police that he would be found dead before telling them he was at PAMA as he had just eaten at KFC. He was arrested and his car, as well as a shotgun, were found.

The court was also informed that Ciantar allegedly confessed to the murder.

Attorney General lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted with the assistance of Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Defence lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono are assisting Carmelo Ciantar.

Lawyers Nicholas Mifsud and Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile.