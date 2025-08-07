Former Air Malta pilot claims his forged signature used in legal dispute by airline

A court-recognised handwriting expert has concluded that a signature used by Air Malta in a legal dispute with ex-pilot Ryan Xuereb was forged, prompting the former employee to file a judicial protest and pursue criminal proceedings against the airline.

Xuereb filed a formal judicial protest the now-defunct airline, claiming that a forged signature bearing his name was submitted to both the Ombudsman and the Civil Court in ongoing proceedings related to his employment termination and alleged discrimination.

In his judicial protest, filed in July 2025, Xuereb alleges that Air Malta presented a falsified document in response to an earlier communication and in its legal submissions.

The document, which includes a declaration that Xuereb had received all dues and had no further claims against the company, was used by the airline to counter claims of wrongful treatment and discrimination after his employment was terminated on grounds of redundancy in 2020.

Xuereb, who had previously been “medically grounded” in 2015 and subsequently surrendered his pilot’s licence, had reached a €1.18 million settlement with Air Malta in 2021. However, the former pilot contends that the document submitted by the airline in more recent proceedings was not part of that agreement and bore a signature that was not his.

To support his claims, Xuereb commissioned a court-recognised calligraphy expert, a forensic handwriting analyst with over three decades of experience appointed in numerous magisterial inquiries and criminal cases. The expert concluded unequivocally that the signature on the contested document was not Xuereb’s and had been forged.

The protest argues Air Malta knowingly submitted this forged document to mislead both the Ombudsman and the Civil Court, causing Xuereb “substantial damages” and undermining the integrity of judicial and quasi-judicial proceedings. The document was also referenced in the airline’s reply to a letter from Xuereb’s legal representatives in May 2023, which reiterated the company’s claim that all dues had been settled - a position Xuereb denies.

In light of the findings, Xuereb has filed a criminal complaint with the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID), requesting not only a full criminal investigation but also the Police Commissioner petition the courts for a magisterial inquiry.

The former pilot’s protest declares Air Malta fully responsible for any financial and reputational damages caused by the alleged forgery and warns that failure to rectify the situation will lead to both civil and criminal court action, including claims for interest and legal expenses.

Air Malta had been succeeded by KM Malta Airlines as part of a government-led restructuring process. However, Xuereb’s protest names the former company as the entity responsible for the document in question.

Lawyers Jean Paul Azzopardi and lawyer Jason Azzopardi represented Ryan Xuereb.