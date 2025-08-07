Lawyer set to be charged over courtroom altercation with Pasqualino Cefai

Lawyer Mario Mifsud is expected to be charged with breaching public order and insulting career criminal Pasqualino Cefai during a courtroom incident in Gozo on 31 July.

Mifsud, 50, is set to be charged with insulting or threatening Cefai, and reacting in a way that exceeded the limits of lawful provocation. He will also face charges of voluntarily disturbing public order in court.

Mifsud is expected to appear in court on 19 August.

The incident occurred while Mifsud was appearing as parte civile for the alleged victim in a separate case against Cefai. During the sitting, tensions escalated after Cefai made a series of allegations directed at Mifsud, his brother, Magistrate Joe Mifsud, and their mother.

Among the allegations, Cefai claimed that Magistrate Mifsud had smuggled a bottle of whiskey into prison and consumed it with him.

Cefai was ordered to leave the courtroom but was allowed back in after apologising. However, he repeated his claims and began shouting in court and calling Mifsud names, while passing disparaging comments about their mother. The magistrate ultimately ordered police to escort Cefai out of the courtroom and referred the matter for investigation.

The charges against Mifsud are reportedly based on provocative comments the lawyer directed towards Cefai earlier in the sitting by referring to his time in prison. Mifsud reportedly mocked Cefai with the words: “Don’t you remember how much you cried in Division 6?”.

Cefai, who has a long criminal record, is facing separate charges for threatening and insulting Mario Mifsud, Magistrate Joe Mifsud, and their mother, disturbing public order, and breaching bail conditions. He was initially granted bail but this was revoked on appeal after the Attorney General contested the decision. The case against Cefai continues.