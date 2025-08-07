Man sentenced to probation for stalking ex and leaving letters on her car mirrors

A man has been placed under a three-year probation and treatment order after pleading guilty to stalking his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly leaving handwritten letters on her car mirrors, even when she parked far from her home.

The 44-year-old man from Mtarfa was arraigned after the victim reported him to the Domestic Violence Unit in August. The woman had ended their six-month relationship in May and blocked him on all communication channels. But in the months that followed, he left notes and flowers near her residence, and even placed letters on her car when she parked in distant locations.

Court documents revealed that one of the notes was accompanied by a photograph of her car, an act the prosecution argued crossed the line from persistence to harassment.

During sentencing, the defence said the man needed psychological support to come to terms with the end of the relationship. The court was told the victim’s risk assessment score was low, yet Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia still found the man’s behaviour alarming enough to impose a three-year probation order, as well as concurrent treatment and restraining orders.

The man cooperated with police and pleaded guilty to charges of harassment and misuse of electronic communications. He was spared jail time in favour of a rehabilitative sentence aimed at preventing repeat behaviour.

The case was heard by Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia, with Inspector Sherona Buhagiar leading the prosecution. Legal aid lawyer Noray Galea appeared for the accused.