Delivery driver denied bail over e-ID misuse and illegal worker permits scheme

A man accused of misusing government systems to smuggle foreign workers into Malta has been denied bail, as the court raised serious concerns over his immigration status, forged residence documents, and possible witness tampering.

Fazil Chembayil, a 29-year-old Indian national residing in Paola, was arraigned earlier this week on nine charges linked to alleged computer misuse.

The case centres on a police investigation triggered by a complaint, which reported that someone had accessed his government e-ID account without consent. Investigators say Chembayil linked his own credentials to the complainant’s account and fraudulently issued more than 52 single-use work permits.

The court heard that Chembayil, a delivery driver who failed his Maltese driving test, was allegedly working illegally for an employer not listed on his residence documentation.

Prosecutors argued that his continued presence in Malta was unlawful, making him a prohibited migrant. They warned that granting bail would effectively hand him a temporary residence permit, bypassing established immigration rules.

Further red flags were raised during the bail hearing. A friend of the accused presented unsigned and incomplete residence documents in an attempt to prove that Chembayil had a fixed address in Marsaskala. The magistrate, unimpressed by the effort, warned the witness against misleading the court and ordered him out of the courtroom.

Prosecutors also flagged the risk of witness tampering, noting that Chembayil’s own roommate was a key witness, along with four other Indian nationals believed to be involved in the unauthorised permit scheme.

The court ultimately denied bail, citing the accused’s lack of a valid driving licence, legal employment, stable address, and financial means.

The case continues.

The case is being presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. Inspectors Marcus Cachia and Karl Roberts are prosecuting, assisted by Attorney General lawyer Daniel Vancell. Lawyer Jacob Magri is representing the accused.