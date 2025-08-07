Tourist given conditional discharge for kicking partner in ribs during argument

A Brazilian man has been conditionally discharged after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner during an argument in St Julian’s, with the court also imposing a three-year restraining order.

Jorge Kfouri Jr, a 47-year-old tourist in Malta, appeared in court on Wednesday after an incident that took place on 6 August 2025. Police were called to a hotel in St Julian’s after an altercation broke out between the accused and his partner, who told officers that the pair were in a relationship and were due to fly back to Brazil the following day.

During the argument, the woman informed Jorge she would be returning home alone. She told police that in response, he kicked her in the ribs, causing slight injuries later confirmed by a medical certificate. She also reportedly warned officers that he was a dangerous individual in Brazil.

Police arrested the man at around 10:30pm that evening. He cooperated fully during the investigation and pleaded guilty to the charges during arraignment. The court noted that he had no prior convictions.

Given the circumstances, the prosecution and defence jointly agreed that a three-year conditional discharge would be appropriate, with a three-year restraining order to protect the victim.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case. Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused. Police inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.