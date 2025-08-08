Compilation of evidence against suspect charged with two armed robberies begins

The compilation of evidence against Manuel Bryan Melis, the man who was extradited from Italy and charged with a series of armed robberies in St Paul’s Bay began on Friday morning.

The accused was extradited after a European Arrest Warrant request by the Maltese authorities.

On 22 July, he was arraigned in court before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit and charged. The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to a series of charges, including armed robbery, carrying a knife without a licence, and causing voluntary damage to property.

The two separate incidents date back to January 2024. The first armed robbery occurred at a betting shop, during which he allegedly threatened a man with a knife and stole the amount of €1,280 in cash. He was also accused of a second theft at a hotel in the same area, damaging items worth €250.

He was remanded in custody.

During the compilation of evidence, Sergeant Malcolm Pace outlined the investigations and subsequent findings that led to Melis being identified as the prime suspect of both robberies.

On the evening of 16 January 2024, the Qawra police station received a telephone call from the director of a betting establishment located on Triq iċ-Ċern, St Paul’s Bay. He reported that an armed robbery had just taken place at the premises. According to him, a man had entered the establishment with a knife, threatened the on-duty worker and stole all the money from the cash register.

Upon arrival, police found the employee who had just been robbed. The victim informed the officers that a man had come in under the pretext of exchanging a €50 note, but the man quickly placed a knife against the victim’s face and neck and demanded that he hand over all the money.

The aggressor, who spoke Italian, ordered the worker to place the cash inside a bag. The victim complied, handed over a total of €1,280 in cash, and the suspect fled the scene. The victim was unharmed and refused medical assistance.

The worker described the assailant as wearing jeans, a light blue hoodie, and a grey hood. CCTV footage collected from the premises supported the victim’s version of events.

On 17 January 2024, another report was lodged at the Qawra Police Station. The complainant was a Sardinian national. He reported that while he was away at work, his Lenovo laptop and a €500 watch were stolen from his hotel room.

The second victim later visited the betting establishment. He was a frequent visitor at the place, and so he was familiar with the worker on duty at the time of the first theft. The employee showed him the footage of the earlier theft. He immediately recognised Melis in the footage as they lived in the same neighbourhood in Sardegna. The pair had also briefly conversed in Malta, and the victim informed police of this particular conversation.

Melis had told him that he was in Malta for a job interview. He had also asked him for money to buy food and also for plane ticket since he had mentioned his intention to leave Malta on 17 January. Police later confirmed that Melis had indeed left Malta for Milan on that day, and his family informed him that they had seen Melis back in the country shortly after his departure.

The Sardinian also remembered that he had also seen Melis lingering around the hotel the morning of the day he was robbed. Following this, both victims went together to report him to the authorities. Melis’ presence at the hotel was also confirmed by CCTV footage.

The Sardinian victim also contacted Melis via Facebook Messenger to confront him about the hotel theft. Melis admitted to stealing both the watch and the laptop and even disclosed the identity of the person to whom he had sold the two items. He also promised to cover the cost of the damage caused to the hotel room door. However, the victim pointed out that he had already paid for them himself.

Police investigators subsequently reviewed CCTV footage from various locations, which confirmed Melis’ movements and clear involvement in both crimes.

Following the hearing, the prima facie decree was issued. The proceedings are scheduled to resume on 11 September at 11:30am.

Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Lydon Zammit prosecuted together with Attorney General lawyer Manuel Grech. Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi presided.