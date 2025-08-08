Repeat offender out on bail charged with another theft

A 38-year-old woman from St Julian's landed in the dock once again on Friday and was charged with yet another theft from a block of apartments.

Abigail Bugeja was also accused of breaking two separate sets of bail conditions imposed on her on 6 June and 23 July of this year.

A court heard how a woman filed a report at the St Julians police station, stating that several items were stolen from her apartment. Nearby CCTV footage was elevated, from which Bugeja was immediately identified as the culprit due to being very well-known to police.

She was arrested in her residence on Thursday.

Bugeja had recently appeared in court on 23 July and pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft from a Gżira apartment on two separate occasions last March. She allegedly stole clothes, jewellery, cash and electronics, with the total value of the stolen items amounting to approximately €20,000.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. She pleaded not guilty to the charges but bail was not requested at this stage.

However, the defence requested the court to make sure that the woman is given assistance at the prison to address her drug habit. Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud also requested that the woman be held at the Forensic Unit due to being severely under the influence.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi reminded the lawyer that he cannot order such a request to be carried out but may only recommend it.

Inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Nico Zarb prosecuted. Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the woman.