Updated | Police arrest 17-year-old driver after hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

Police have arrested a 17-year-old who killed a motorcycle driver in a hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened at around 5:20am in Triq Salvu Psaila Birkirkara. It is the 18th road fatality of 2025.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 42-year-old Nepali motorcycle driver who lives in Birkirkara was hit by a Maserati Levante.

After hitting the motorcycle driver, the car crashed into three parked cars. After the crash, the car’s driver and two passengers fled the scene. One of the passengers, an 18-year-old girl who lives in Mosta, was later found and arrested.

A few hours later, the police arrested the driver, who is only 17 years old, as well as an 18-year-old passenger. The pair are Qormi residents

A medical team arrived on the scene, but the motorcycle driver was declared dead.

The 18-year-old girl who fled was also taken to hospital and treated for grievous injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia was informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.