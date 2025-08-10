Brothers arraigned in court over multiple fraud and computer misuse charges

Two brothers were arraigned in court and pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and computer misuse.

The brothers were employed at GCC7 Services Ltd, which operates in the field of customer support services. Criminal proceedings were initiated after a criminal complaint was filed by the company.

Hamzah Sallam Mohammed Almutreesh, 34, and Muhanad Sallam Mohammed Almutreesh, 30, allegedly accessed client contact details, impersonated official representatives of the company. and defrauded substantial sums off individuals. They later sent the fraudulent proceeds across borders.

They requested the contact details via Telegram and contacted the clients outside office hours, inducing clients to part with funds.

The fraud amounted to hundreds of thousands of euros.

Their employment has since been terminated.

A freezing order was issued over all assets of both accused, while a protection order in favour of Marwan Ibrahim, the director of GCC7 Services Ltd was requested. It was upheld and prohibited both the accused from approaching him or his office in St Julian’s.

Bail was requested by defence lawyer Tiziana Micallef. This request was met with strong opposition from the prosecution. They cited the accused’s lack of ties to Malta, the high risk of absconding and risk of tampering with witnesses and evidence.

The court denied bail for the brothers.

The company, GCC7 Services Ltd, is being represented by lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi. The court was presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil.