Teen ‘walked past dead victim and didn’t call police’, court hears

A 17-year-old boy was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the involuntary homicide of Khim Bahadur Pun.

The defendant appeared in court on Monday and was charged with the involuntary homicide of Bahadur Pun as well as involuntarily causing grievous injuries to another victim.

He was also charged with drink-driving, speeding, reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of the involuntary homicide, driving without a licence, as well as causing damage to a total of nine vehicles, including the Maserati Levante which was driven without insurance.

The prosecution and defence agreed that a ban on the publication of the names of the defendant and his family should be issued. This was upheld by the court.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was then requested by defence lawyer Jason Grima. The prosecution objected, citing the gravity of the offences and the fact that various witnesses were yet to testify. They also argued that the accused fled the scene and was only traced due to the efforts of the police.

Grima said there was no fear of tampering with evidence because the inquiry is already underway, with various witnesses being heard. He also argued that CCTV footage has been preserved and that the involved vehicles have been confiscated.

The lawyer also referred to a recent case where a man charged with involuntary homicide was granted bail. He also stated that “everyone knows how these motorcycles drive”.

Lawyer Jacob Magri, appearing for the victim’s family, rebutted that the victim was driving in a perfectly diligent manner.

Superintendent Nicholas Vella also made submissions, highlighting that the cross-examination of those who have testified in the inquiry has not taken place yet. He added that the breathalyser test, which returned a score of 41, was conducted five hours after the incident, meaning that the actual level of alcohol at the time of the involuntary homicide was higher.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea asked how the accused managed to get hold of the car keys. The Superintendent replied that the defendant’s uncle had given the keys to the defendant’s father, who had been using the car. It emerged that the defendant took the keys from a drawer in the hallway of his residence when his father went to sleep.

The superintendent added that the 17-year-old fled the scene, walked past the dead victim and ‘did not even bother to call the police’. One of the passengers, a young girl, was also abandoned after suffering injuries, the court heard.

The request for bail was denied, and the accused was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Danika Vella and Superintendent Nicholas Vella.

The 17-year-old was assisted by lawyer Jason Grima.

Lawyer Jacob Magri appeared for the victim’s family.