Man pleads guilty to injuring partner in argument over tattooist

A man was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to slightly injuring his partner after a disagreement on which tattooist she should use.

The man, a 31-year-old, was also charged with threatening his partner and causing her to fear that violence would be used against her.

It is understood that an argument erupted after the pair disagreed on which tattoo artist the victim should visit.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the man pleading guilty to the charges.

The court proceeded to hear submissions on the adequate punishment to be meted out.

Parte civile lawyer Franco Debono stated that whilst the victim was not insisting on an effective period of incarceration, a protection order should be issued for her safety. The prosecution agreed that a suspended sentence would be adequate.

The man was found guilty and handed a 12-month prison term, suspended for three years and fined €200. A protection order was also issued.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi.

The man was assisted by lawyer Roberta Bonello.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Anthea Bonnici Zammit assisted the victim.