Suspended sentence after man pleads guilty to stealing from neighbour’s van

A man was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to stealing various items from his neighbour’s van.

Joseph Muscat, a 68-year-old pensioner, appeared in court on Monday morning,where he admitted to charges of aggravated theft and recidivism.

The prosecution informed the court that in total, a first aid box, two pairs of sunglasses, as well as €170 were stolen from the van. Muscat was identified through CCTV footage and arrested last Saturday, where he confessed to the theft.

It also emerged that all stolen items, except the €170, have been returned.

Both the prosecution and defence agreed that a suspended sentence would be appropriate, with Muscat being handed an 18-month prison term suspended for three years.

The man was ordered to return the stolen money, with the court also issuing a restraining order.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Martina Calleja and inspector Ylenia Maria Xerri.

Muscat was represented by legal aid lawyer Axl Camilleri.