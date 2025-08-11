Man pleads not guilty to stealing various vehicles, generator

A 52-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing a generator as well as nine different vehicles over the span of a few months.

Abdulsalam Salem Benhamed, a Libyan national who works as a mechanic, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with 17 different offences. The charges include the theft of a number of vehicles, including a Toyota Vitz, Land Rover, Toyota Hilux, Honda 125, Suzuki Dr350, Honda 220R, Samsung SV-110, Subaru J10 and Mazda Titan.

The man was also charged with breaching bail conditions, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, and causing damage to property.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with Benhamed pleading not guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud requested a supervision order and asked that the accused is given all help necessary in view of his drug problem. The court acceded to the requests.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted alongside Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Elisia Scicluna.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assisted the defendant.