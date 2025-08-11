Man remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing wallet

A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to stealing a wallet and being drunk in public.

Mohamed Ibrahim Haruun, a Somalian national residing at Ħal Far Open Centre, landed in the dock after the alleged theft which took place last Sunday. The prosecution informed the court that the alleged victim had called the police at 1:30am to report that his wallet had been stolen whilst waiting for a bus in Paceville.

Officers found the aggressor and victim arguing at the scene of the incident.

It emerged that Haruun sat near the victim twice whilst the latter was waiting for the bus. Although the victim initially suspected that his mobile had been stolen, he came to realise that his wallet had actually been taken.

He followed Haruun and saw him entering Spinola garden where he met a “fat” person before giving him something.

He then confronted Haruun, telling him to return the wallet and that he could keep the money. Haruun kept arguing in his native language, prompting the victim to call the police.

After reading his rights, officers carried out a search on Haruun, finding the mobile and wallet.

A request for bail was made. The prosecution objected, citing that the alleged victim lives in the vicinity of the incident whilst Haruun had also been staying in St. Julian’s for the past three days. This, the prosecution argued, increased the chances of the pair encountering each other.

Bail was denied.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea presided.

Police inspector Dylan Pace prosecuted.

The accused was assisted by legal aid lawyer Sarah Vassallo Ciliberti.