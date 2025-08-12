Mother forgives son for assaulting her on the condition that he leaves home

Xan Muscat, a 19-year-old man, residing in Pieta was charged with assaulting, threatening and insulting his mother and also causing her to fear violence.

He was also charged with recidivism and for committing an offence while on probation. Allegedly, he also made use of a Kymco motorcycle which was stolen in June from Birgu.

He worked as an assistant chef.

Inspector Omar Zammit told the court that the mother informed Muscat’s probation officer that she had been assaulted by him. Muscat allegedly attacked her with a knife and slammed a squeezer into her back.

The man was on probation over a case from three years ago which is still ongoing.

He pleaded not guilty and the defence team requested bail. The accused informed his lawyer said that his mother wants to forgive him and drop the proceedings against him.

The sitting was thus suspended to wait for the mother to arrive in court. Inspector Daniela Hailey testified that she spoke to the mother earlier in the morning. Hailey informed the mother that her son will be charged in court but told her that she does not wish to be present.

Despite this, the mother entered the courtroom and testified. She agreed to drop proceedings against him on the condition that he does not reside with her. “I forgive him but I will not accept him back”. “He is of age; he can go work and rent a place”.

Following these words, tears began streaming down the man’s face.

“Are there any family members who are prepared to take him in?” the court asked. She replied that his older brother resides with her and the other brother resides with his girlfriend’s mother.

Defence lawyer Tonio Grech stated that there are indeed several commotions at home but Muscat is on the path to live a good life and the court should not want to ruin that. “If we don’t give him bail, he will lose his job”.

Inspector Omar Zammit said that he should not be granted bail owing to gravity of the charges and the fact that he does not even have a fixed address.

Since the mother based her forgiveness on a condition, the court decided not to halt the proceedings against the man. Bail was also denied since no fixed address was provided. A protection order in favour of the mother was issued.

Lawyers Tonio Grech and Claudio Borg represented the accused. Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted.