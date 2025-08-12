Two charged after altercation at Marsa garden leads to stabbing

Mohammed Traofe, a Congolese national was on Tuesday charged with causing grievous injuries to another man in a garden in Marsa.

The 25-year-old was also accused of breaching public order and for being illegally in possession of a weapon.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna explained that on 11 August at around 3am, a man appeared at the Marsa police station, bleeding heavily from his left hand and arm. After being questioned, he stated that a person had attacked him with a large knife while in a garden.

Police arrived at the place of the alleged assault, as indicated by the victim. The alleged aggressor was identified as Traofe.

He was arrested and informed of his legal rights. Later, the victim was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. He is currently also awaiting an appointment at the Surgical Unit due to having deep cuts in his fingers.

During the ongoing proceedings, Traofe kept interrupting and disrupting the sitting. The magistrate repeatedly warned him that he was going to be thrown out of the courtroom and the accused was ordered to sit down.

He pleaded not guilty.

When questioned about the whereabouts of his residence, he replied that he lives in Paola but could not provide the address. He also stated that he has been in the country for 10 years.

Attorney General lawyer Clive Aquilina snapped: “He was sleeping outside, so I am sure there is no address”.

The court also asked him if he is employed. He replied “I employ myself”. After this, he burped very loudly. In utter disbelief, Magistrate Jean Paul Grech yelled: “If you have no respect for yourself, respect everyone else. You are in a courtroom”.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the victim, Ibrahim Mohammed Jama.

Bail was not requested at this stage and he was remanded in custody.

Stabbing victim also charged

Somalian 23-year-old Ibrahim Mohammed Jama entered the courtroom in a cast, with his arm visibly injured. He was also charged with causing grievous injuries to Traofe and breaching public order.

During the altercation, Jama had allegedly thrown a large stone at Traofe, as explained by Inspector Scicluna. They were both treated at Mater Dei for their injuries.

Jama resides at the Ħal Far Centre and is unemployed.

He also pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him and a bail request was made. The prosecution objected due to his limited ties to Malta, no fixed address and no current employment.

Reference was also made to the fact that Jama was casually throwing stones at another individual in a public garden. Lawyer Clive Aquilina emphasised the risk of danger citizens would be in if the man were to be released.

Bail was denied and Jama was sent to the Corradino Correctional Facility. The court also ordered that the men are assigned to different divisions of the prison.

Attorney General lawyer Clive Aquilina and Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young appeared for Traofe.

Legal aid lawyer Sarah Ciliberti appeared for Jama.

The case appeared before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech.