Two hospitalised after car crashes into parked vehicle, striking pedestrian

A 41-year-old woman who lives in Valletta was hospitalised after she was injured in a traffic accident on Tuesday morning.

A police spokesperson said that the accident occurred at around 7:00am in front of St Luke's Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a 62-year-old man driving a Volkswagen Caddy crashed into a Mercedes-Benz that was parked on the side of the road.

The Mercedes then moved and injured the woman, who was taken to hospital along with the 62-year-old.

The pair suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.