Man fined €5,500 after being caught driving without valid licence and insurance

Omar Alhamdoalgorsh, from Syria was charged with driving a Citroen vehicle without a valid driving licence, without insurance cover and for breaching a set of bail conditions imposed on him on January 2024.

The man is 27 years old and resides in St Paul’s Bay.

Transport Malta officials were carrying out vehicle inspections on Tuesday morning at around 7am. They accused was stopped while he was driving. He did not provide a valid licence and officials were alerted that his licence had been revoked. He was banned from driving until September of this year.

The validity of the arrest was not contested by the accused’s lawyer.

He pleaded guilty and reconfirmed it. He understood the consequences of his admission.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco stated his client was mistakenly under the impression that his 18-month driving ban was already lifted. In reality, the ban had a month left in force. He also argued that the man lives a good life and when he was stopped, he was on his way to work.

Moreover, he cooperated in full with the police.

Prosecuting inspector Warren Galea admitted that the man always signed the bail book, was never caught outside during his curfew and never had any other run-ins with the law.

Following submissions, the court handed him a € 5,500 fine and he was further banned from obtaining a driving licence for 18 months after the original driving ban is over. A €1,000 from his original personal guarantee was also confiscated in favour of the Government of Malta.

The parties agreed not to revoke his previous bail.

Inspector Warren Galea prosecuted. Defence lawyer Noel Bianco appeared for the defendant.

The case appeared before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech.