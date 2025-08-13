Court told accused threatened partner he would go to her workplace and hurt her

A man from Marsa appeared in court on Wednesday charged with threatening, insulting and stealing from his partner at her residence in Żurrieq.

The 30-year-old was also charged with making threats through the use of electronic devices.

On Monday, the victim informed police that he was sending her threats and insults via text message. He allegedly told her “I will come there and hurt you”, while she was at work, while also having stolen €350 from her.

The victim underwent a risk assessment, telling the police the accused had a drug problem.

He did not admit to the charges.

Bail was requested but the prosecuted objected since the victim has not yet testified.

The inspector also cited the risk of committing another offence due to his drug addiction.

Defence lawyer Ezekiel Psaila countered that a balance between society’s and the accused’s needs to be kept.

“A person who has never stepped foot in a courtroom before should not be going to prison. If he has problems which need to be addressed, they will not be solved by going to prison,” he argued.

The lawyer said the man should be granted some trust since this was the first time a case was ever brought against him.

The court was also informed that he will soon commence steady employment.

The defence lawyer further contended the accused’s father offered to act as a third-party guarantee and that he would reside with his parents.

Despite the defence’s arguments, the accused was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was led by Police Inspector Omar Zammit and Attorney General lawyer Brandon Bonnici.

Defence lawyer Ezekiel Psaila assisted the accused.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the sitting.