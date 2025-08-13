Two tourists charged with injuring each other during fight in hotel

Two tourists were charged in court following an altercation in a hotel in Mellieha on Wednesday.

Ifra Mohamed Mocow, a 36-year-old Somalian woman was charged with causing slight injuries to another woman. She was also accused of attempting to use force against her.

The two women were in Malta on holiday.

On Monday, the police were informed of a fight at Ramla Bay Resort in Mellieħa. Police were directed to one of the hotel rooms, and upon entering, they noticed a lot of blood splattered in the bathroom and on the beds.

Two women were lying on the floor with several, noticeable injuries to their faces and bodies. An ambulance was called on site and they were referred to Mater Dei. Mocow was kept throughout the night since she needed more attention due to her stitches.

The other woman was discharged.

In court, Mocow interrupted the sitting, saying, “Do you see my face? It was self-defence.” The magistrate told her to sit down and listen to her warnings.

Inspector Warren Galea objected to the woman being released from arrest since she has no ties to the country and no fixed address.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech argued that the woman is a victim who suffered grievous bodily harm at the hands of the other. He said that the woman can stay at the hotel she was already residing in.

Inspector Galea intervened, saying that the manager of the hotel insisted that the two women were a great nuisance to other residents. They were heavily drinking and were also warned that they would not be served any more drinks. The hotel informed police that the two women would not be accepted back.

She was remanded in custody.

The second woman involved in the altercation, Muna Abdullah Salaah was also charged in court Wednesday. The 41-year-old was accused of causing grievous bodily harm and of also attempting to use force against Mocow.

Salaah also had several bruises on her arms and face.

She pleaded not guilty, and bail was not requested. A protection order in favour of Mocow was issued.

Inspectors Warren Galea and Cheyenne Mangion prosecuted together with AG lawyers Krista Spiteri Lucas and Miriayah Borg.

Legal aid lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young assisted Salaah. Lawyer Martin Fenech represented Mocow.