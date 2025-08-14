Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after Pembroke crash

A 21-year-old Italian male was on Thursday morning rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after losing control of his motorcycle.

The accident happened at around 5:30am in Triq Sant Andrija, Pembroke.

Preliminary police investigations showed the man was driving a Kymco Agility when lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier.

He was administered first aid at the site of the accident before he was rushed to hospital where he was certified with serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.