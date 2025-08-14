Bus gets beached on Ġnejna Bay while trying to reverse
Malta Public Transport spokesperson confirms bus which got stuck on Ġnejna Bay while trying to reverse has since been removed
A Malta Public Transport bus ended up stuck in the middle of the beach at Ġnejna Bay on Thursday morning.
A spokesperson from Malta Public Transport confirmed with MaltaToday the bus got stuck in the sand after the driver tried to reverse out of the area.
The spokesperson confirmed the bus has now been removed.
It is unknown if there were any people on the bus.
More to follow.