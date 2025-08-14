menu

Woman caught trafficking cocaine and heroin from her St Paul’s Bay flat

Police surveillance leads to arrest of 47-year-old woman caught trafficking cocaine and heroin from her St Paul’s Bay apartment

karl_azzopardi
14 August 2025, 10:59am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
The woman was caught with €20,000 worth of heroin and cocaine
Police surveillance has led to the arrest of a 47-year-old woman who will be charged with trafficking cocaine and heroin.

The police said on Thursday its drug squad carried out surveillance on the woman’s St Paul’s Bay apartment in Triq id-Denfil.

Following a raid on her apartment 60 capsules containing a substance suspected of being cocaine, and 15 capsules of a substance suspected of being heroin were found by the police. The drugs have a street value of around €20,000.

The woman is being held at the Floriana lockup, and will be charged later today at 12:30pm in front of duty magistrate Ann Marie Thake.

 

