Woman paid for €6,000 Rolex using forged banknotes, court hears

A woman was granted bail after denying charges of fraud, possessing forged currency and breaching bail conditions.

Shaian Zammit, a 27-year-old cashier from Qrendi, landed in the dock after allegedly using €6,000 in forged money in order to purchase a Rolex watch advertised on Facebook marketplace.

The prosecution explained thE alleged victim filed a police report on 11 August, claiming that a woman had contacted him in order to purchase the aforementioned watch he had advertised. The pair agreed on a final price of €6,100, further agreeing that the woman would pay the first €6,000 in cash before paying the final €100 at a later date.

However, upon checking the €6,000 at home with a marker, the alleged victim noticed that said money was forged.

Zammit was then arrested the following day at the Żurrieq Police Station after being identified by the victim. A search was carried out at her house, with nothing being found. She was also taken to Mater Dei for medical assistance.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and Zammit pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was also made. The prosecution objected, citing a fear that the accused would commit another offence and that the victim was yet to testify.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud recalled the presumption of innocence, adding that the only stain on his client’s criminal record was a charge of driving without a licence almost ten years ago.

He also noted that Zammit is in full-time employment and that appropriate conditions could be imposed by the court to mitigate any fear of tampering with evidence.

Bail was granted, and a protection order in favour of the alleged victim was issued.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Michael Muscat and Inspector Doriette Cuschieri.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud assisted the accused.