Two men remanded in custody after being charged with stabbing their former ‘best friend’

Two men were denied bail after pleading not guilty to the attempted murder of another man.

Besim Borici, a 39-year-old Albanian carpenter, and Ergest Kashari, a 34-year-old Albanian electrician, both pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of a man who cannot be named by court order during the early hours of 3 August.

The prosecution explained two men had entered the Ħamrun police station, one of whom was severely wounded under his stomach and bleeding profusely. An ambulance was called, with hospital staff later informing police that the man was in danger of dying.

At hospital, the alleged victim told officers that he had been at a bar with his friend before he went out to smoke a cigarette. The latter, noting that his friend had been outside for a considerable amount of time, walked outside before finding him wounded.

An inquiry was launched. The prosecution explained that from the footage of the incident, it appears that an argument had taken place between the victim and accused, who were arrested yesterday.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with a request for bail being made.

The prosecution objected, with AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli citing the gravity of the charges and the fear of tampering with evidence. He argued that the accused, according to their statements, confirmed the victim is their former best friend – a fact which, he noted, increased the fear of tampering with evidence. The lawyer ultimately questioned whether it would be apt to grant bail in a case where two are charged of stabbing their former-best-friend.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono, appearing for Borici, argued that an inquiry was ongoing and that the most important evidence had been preserved, including the testimony of the victim.

Lawyer Jurgen Dalli rebutted, arguing that the victim will need to testify again in the interest of justice and that he had given a statement merely some hours after being stabbed twice.

Debono, at this juncture, recalled that the alleged incident took place 11 days ago and questioned why he had not testified again during that period of time.

Bail was denied, and a protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted alongside Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for Besim Borici.

Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fiott appeared for Ergest Kashari.