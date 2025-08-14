Man pleads not guilty to several thefts from two blocks of apartments

A chef pleaded not guilty to six charges of theft and breaching four separate sets of bail conditions.

Kristijan Zekic, a 43-year-old Slovenian who works as a chef, landed in the dock following police investigations into various thefts committed in two separate blocks of apartments in Gorg Borg Olivier Street in St Julian’s.

The man was charged with six counts of aggravated theft spanning the last four months, all allegedly committed with internal or external breaking. The stolen items include cash, watches, electronics and other objects.

The prosecution informed the court that Zekic was arrested whilst signing the bail book and subsequently taken to the Floriana headquarters for questioning.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and no request for bail was made.

Zekic was thus remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Clive Aquilina prosecuted alongside Inspectors Christina Delia and Christian Xuereb.

Defence lawyer Ezekiel Psaila assisted the accused.