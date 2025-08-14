Man who beat up partner at multiple locations ordered her to tell police she was in car crash

DISCLAIMER: This article contains graphic details that some readers might find disturbing

A man was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to grievously injuring his ex-partner during the operative period of a probation order.

The man, 31, appeared in court on Thursday and was also charged with breaching a restraining order and insulting the victim.

Inspector Audrey Micallef informed the court that the police had received a 112 call before trying to call back the caller on 12 August. It also emerged that relatives of the victim had filed a missing person report, suspecting the involvement of her ex-partner.

Upon being located, the alleged victim informed police the day before, she had exchanged messages with her ex-partner whilst at the Mosta feast, agreeing to meet the next day in front of a shop.

The following day, tempers flared and an argument broke out after the woman arrived late. The accused ordered the woman into his car before going to a closed bar in Mosta, where he punched her in the forehead. Later, they went to another bar in Naxxar where the accused allegedly continued to hit her.

It also emerged that the man told the victim that he knew who she had met when they were not together.

The two then went to another bar in Marsaskala, where the man continued to tell the woman that he knew whom she had intimate relations with and threatened that he would beat her up if she did not speak. When told to calm down by the barman, he replied that the victim was a “whore”.

At this juncture, the man took her phone and dealt her more blows to the head, before kicking her in her back and stomach. He also allegedly grabbed her by the head and banged her against a parked vehicle, telling her that she would “not go home alive”.

The accused then took the victim to his home in Żabbar. Upon managing to take her phone back, she called 112, with police then trying to call her back.

The man ultimately took the woman to Mosta, warning her not to “betray him like she had done last time”, referring to his arraignment earlier in April on charges of domestic violence which led to a probation and restraining order. The court also heard how the man allegedly told the woman to say that she was involved in a car crash.

The man pleaded not guilty to all charges, with a request for bail being made.

The prosecution objected to the request, with AG lawyer Jurgen Dalli citing a fear of tampering with evidence. He also referred to the fact that the man already faced domestic violence charges in connection with the same victim earlier.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono rebutted, stating that his client had informed him that his probation officer had not contacted in four months. He added that the man initially refused advances from the victim.

Lawyer Jurgen Dalli reiterated that the man knew what his obligations were, and that he should have filed a police report if he was approached by the victim.

Bail was denied and the man was remanded in custody. A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was also issued.

AG lawyers Jurgen Dalli and Miguel Taliana prosecuted alongside Inspector Audrey Micallef.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit and Anthea Bonnici Zammit assisted the accused.

