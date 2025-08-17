Motorcyclist seriously injured in Naxxar collision

Updated at 7:30pm

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Naxxar on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar at around 4pm.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Toyota Aygo car driven by a 44-year-old woman who resides in St Pauls Bay, and a CF moto driven by a 53-year-old man who resides in Gzira.

A medical team was called onsite, and transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Monica Borg Galea has opened an inquiry whilst police investigations are ongoing.