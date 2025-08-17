Police, LESA stop underage motorcyclist in Sunday traffic checks

A 16-year-old boy riding a motorcycle was among those stopped during traffic checks on Sunday morning.

According to the Police, traffic checks were carried out on Tal-Barrani road in Zejtun on Sunday morning.

Seventeen fines were issued for various illegalities, and four people were stopped for driving without a licence.

Among those stopped without a licence was a 16-year-old boy riding a motorcycle.

His vehicle was impounded by the police.

The Police Force added that investigations into the case are ongoing.