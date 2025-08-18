Man arrested in St Julian’s on suspicion of drug trafficking

A 28-year-old man from Senegal was arrested in St Julian’s on Sunday evening after police found him in possession of various types of drugs during a patrol in the area.

At around 7pm, two officers on foot patrol in Triq San Ġorġ noticed the man acting suspiciously. He was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of eight sachets containing a white substance believed to be cocaine and a pill suspected to be ecstasy in his trouser pocket.

Further searches were carried out on a bag he was carrying, where police found a sum of cash and additional substances suspected to be drugs prepared for trafficking. These included 50 packets of suspected cannabis and 105 pills believed to be ecstasy.

Magistrate Monica Galea has been informed of the case and appointed an inquiry. Police investigations are ongoing.