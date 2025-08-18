Cab driver who crashed into hair salon was waiting for passengers

A court heard on Monday that the cab driver who crashed into a hair salon while allegedly drunk was waiting for passengers to enter his vehicle.

42-year-old Abdi Salaan Mahamad Abditon Ali was charged with driving under the influence on 10 August after crashing into a hair salon in Santa Venera. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.

During the compilation of evidence against Ali, a police officer testified that upon arriving at the scene, he observed the aftermath of the collision. The car had driven into the facade of Marica’s Hair Salon, causing substantial structural damage. The driver required medical attention and was referred to hospital. A breathalyser test was conducted and the driver was found to be well over the legal alcohol limit. The officer also confirmed that he spoke to the shop owner, who did not witness the crash.

Bail request for Ali

Another request for bail was made by defence lawyer Francesca Zarb. Inspector Nathan Bugeja opposed the request.

His first argument highlighted the fact that just minutes before the collision, the accused had been waiting for passengers while on duty as a cab driver. The prosecution stressed that, fortunately, no one had requested a cab at that time, which could have resulted in potential fatalities.

It was also noted that the accused tested positive in the breathalyser test and was not just slightly over the limit but well over. As a taxi driver holding a y-plate licence, the law obliged him to maintain a zero alcohol limit. The prosecution argued that his employment made him not only responsible for his safety, but also for that of any passengers who might have requested his service.

It was also noted that due to his reckless behaviour, the hair salon suffered extensive damage estimated at between €10,000 and €15,000, with the entire shop affected.

The inspector also raised questions regarding his alleged residence. While documentation indicated that he resided in St Paul’s Bay, his passport was elevated from a residence in Ħamrun. “This raises concerns that he was not compliant with identity and residence obligations, which will make it harder for authorities to trace him”.

Defence lawyer Francesca Zarb countered that the seriousness of the offence should not automatically deny bail. The lawyer stressed that the accused has lived in Malta since 2008, during which he has never had any brush with the law. The defence also questioned whether there was truly any legal impediment preventing the court from granting bail, apart from potential media outcry surrounding the case.

She further highlighted that usually cases of such nature are dealt with summons via citation rather than through an arrest. The accused also cooperated fully with the police, even handing over dashcam footage. Thus, the risk of tampering with evidence, such as footage had already been secured.

The defence also produced a witness, a friend and colleague of the accused, who testified that he was prepared to host the accused at his registered residence. Taking the stand, the witness confirmed his willingness to allow him to reside with him. He further explained that he had known the accused for eight years and that he himself had been residing in Malta for 19 years.

When asked if the accused ever resided with him before, the witness stated that he had. Following this, Inspector Bugeja requested the court to note the constant inconsistencies regarding the accused’s residence, referencing the three different unregistered addresses mentioned.

The prosecution, while agreeing that such cases are usually dealt with by citation, argued that this case was different from the usual cases, as it involved substantial damages amounting to thousands of euros and directly affected third parties.

On the issue of damages, the defence argued that the extent of damage should not determine whether bail is granted.

The court also expressed its only fear that the accused would abscond and that the parte civile would not be compensated. One proposal given by the court was that the accused should deposit a sum of €10,000 in favour of the victim instead of a normal deposit and personal guarantee. However, the defence noted that the accused did not hold a valid Maltese bank account and could not provide such.

Inspector Bugeja stressed that if the man is released, he would pose a risk to the public, particularly given his position as a y-plate taxi driver. He reminded the court that the breathalyser reading was not merely slightly above the limit.

Although the defence suggested a third-party guarantee, the prosecution questioned whether this was sufficient since the guarantee would need a minimum of €10,000 in his account.

After hearing submissions, the court noted that although at this stage, the accused is still presumed innocent, not enough security was provided in order to ensure that Ali would abide by all conditions imposed by the court. Thus, bail was denied.

The court adjourned the case to 25 August at 10:15am.

Police Inspector Nathan Bugeja prosecuted.

Lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for Ali. Lawyers Zack Esmail and Kayleigh Borg appeared for the parte civile.

Magistrate Victor Axiak presided over the sitting.