Man, 18, arraigned in court following escape from court-ordered drug rehab programme

An 18-year-old boy was arraigned in court on Monday following his escape from a Caritas rehabilitation centre without permission.

Charges against Sheldon Micallef included fleeing from custody, breaching previously imposed bail conditions, and recidivism.

Inspector James Mallia was informed by the Residential Unit of Caritas that Micallef had fled. The court was informed that Micallef was sentenced to 20 months in prison last March, but he was out on bail and prison leave to attend the rehabilitation program.

Inspector Mallia further explained that Micallef’s lawyer, Mario Mifsud, had called him up to report that Micallef had come to him. The lawyer told police that Micallef had expressed an intention to take his own life, after which the lawyer managed to calm him down and kept him under his care. His escape was corraborated by CCTV footage.

After police were informed of the escape, searches began, and a press release was also sent to the media.

Micallef pleaded not guilty, and bail was not requested.

The defence requested the court to order the prison director to transfer the accused to CORRS, the Centre of Residential Restorative Services (formerly known as YORS), once Micallef receives the necessary medical care.

It was also requested to order that Caritas accept him once again into the program and that the prison director approve his re-admission. The court upheld the requests.

Micallef was remanded in custody.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud represented Micallef.The prosecution was led by Inspector James Mallia. Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided.