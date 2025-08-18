Man lands in court after arguing with ex-partner over child access

A man from Floriana was on Monday charged with threatening and insulting his ex-partner through the use of electronic devices.

The 25-year-old also allegedly breached a restraining order and committed an offence whilst on supervision.

Inspector Christian Cauchi explained that the man’s ex-partner had reported him after receiving several voice recordings containing threats.

The couple share two children.

The man was scheduled to pick up the children at 10am but his ex-partner informed him at the last minute to come at 12pm, which greatly annoyed him and allegedly led him to threaten her.

Cauchi stated that access to their children had previously been arranged informally between them.

“This will change,” the magistrate said, noting that the man’s previous case also stemmed from custody issues.

The inspector said that the accused reportedly threatened him as well and will also face charges.

The supervision and restraining orders were imposed after the man was found guilty in a separate case in 2023 against the same victim.

Police investigations revealed that, after this case, the pair had gotten back together but the court was not informed that the couple wished to drop the restraining order in force.

Recently, the pair separated once again.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and bail was requested.

The magistrate adressed the accused, acknowledging that the man had no prior issues with the law but is simply appearing before the court owing to custody disagreements with the ex-partner.

“You are here not because you have problems. I would advise you to appoint a lawyer and open a custody case,” the magistrate told him.

The court granted bail against a €200 deposit and a €6,000 personal guarantee. He was also ordered to sign the bail book daily.

A protection order was also imposed and the accused was warned that he could not approach or contact the woman at all costs. “You are only to communicate with her through lawyers,” the magistrate said.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud represented the man. The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi. The sitting was presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt.